Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $2.90 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $11.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,297. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $174,910.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 118,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 173.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 23.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.