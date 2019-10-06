Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 75.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. 1,275,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.36. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,835,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

