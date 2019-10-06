Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RDY has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays started coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. 168,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $15,799,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 612.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 330,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 283,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,688,000 after buying an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 27.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 501,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 108,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

