Dragonchain Hits One Day Volume of $24,303.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Tidex. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $9.16 million and $24,303.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00191718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.01023567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Allcoin, LATOKEN, Tidex, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

