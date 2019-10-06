DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.50 target price on shares of DURECT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 392,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,971. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.66.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 123.22% and a negative return on equity of 116.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DURECT by 1,420.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 95.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 133,714 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,374,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 87,202 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DURECT by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

