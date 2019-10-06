DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. 5,672,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,885. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

In related news, CEO John M. Lawrie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,773 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,254,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,988 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,699,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,741,000 after purchasing an additional 810,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

