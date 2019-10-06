Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Eagle Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.20.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. 195,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,026. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

In other news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $104,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,720.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

