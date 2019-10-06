Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.28.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of ESTE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 246,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,781. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, President Robert John Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 168.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 860,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 312.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.