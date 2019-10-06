East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Growth in loan and deposit balances are expected to support revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Moreover, the company has an impressive capital deployment plan, which reflects a strong balance sheet position. However, deteriorating credit quality remains a major near-term concern and could hurt financials. Further, relatively lower yields are expected to lead to decline in net interest margin, which, in turn will hurt top line growth. Also, continued rise in operating expenses will likely hurt its profitability. As the bank continues to make investments in technology, overall expenses are bound to increase.”

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock remained flat at $$42.24 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 716,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $250,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,929.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.51 per share, for a total transaction of $38,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,401.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 331,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 30,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.