Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.65.

EGP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.12. The stock had a trading volume of 92,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,098. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $87.69 and a one year high of $128.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,428,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

