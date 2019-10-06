Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EAST traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. 43,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 108.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Eastside Distilling by 10.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 62,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Eastside Distilling by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth $48,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

