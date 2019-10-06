Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of EV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 460,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $52.24.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $431.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,257,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,890,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,930,000 after buying an additional 41,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,019,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,432,000 after buying an additional 178,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,602,000 after buying an additional 37,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.