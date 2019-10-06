Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECHO. Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

ECHO traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. 191,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,533. The company has a market cap of $603.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $553.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

