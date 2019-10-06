Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. 259,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a positive return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,789. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John N. Hill purchased 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 642,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.