eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded eHealth to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.38. 944,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,652. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.07. eHealth has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Beth A. Brooke purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Timothy C. Hannan sold 19,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $2,043,196.95. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,145.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and have sold 174,627 shares valued at $18,016,648. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

