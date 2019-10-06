Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $187,893.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00689577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015122 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,934,592 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

