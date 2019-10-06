Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.98.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,843,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.49 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar acquired 1,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $27,950.00. Also, major shareholder Dawei Li acquired 1,384,717 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $1,453,952.85. Insiders have bought a total of 1,497,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,115 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

