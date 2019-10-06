Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,528. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $166.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Elbit Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elbit Systems by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

