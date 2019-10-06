EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 86,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,195. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.29.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

