Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

NYSE:EEX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 59,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,416. The company has a market capitalization of $688.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.70 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 924,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 367,734 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

