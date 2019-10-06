Emercoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.94 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $4,370.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including xBTCe, Upbit, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000715 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,535,636 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin, xBTCe, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Crex24 and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

