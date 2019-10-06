Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE ESRT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. 665,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 8,387.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

