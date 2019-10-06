Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WIRE. BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.97. 46,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,979. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $336.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 133.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

