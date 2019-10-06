Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Wire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of WIRE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. 46,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $336.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $870,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 133.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.