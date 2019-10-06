Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Noble Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of EXK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 1,922,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,128. The company has a market cap of $328.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.10. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 4.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 15.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

