Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EIGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

EIGI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $53,388.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

