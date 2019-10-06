Energycoin Market Cap Achieves $185,177.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $185,177.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

