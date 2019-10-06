Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC set a $15.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 9th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

ERF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 818,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,673. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Enerplus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 78.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 29.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

