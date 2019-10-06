EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $78.00 target price on EnerSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.69.

ENS traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. 232,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

