Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.62. 511,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,300. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. Entegris has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.02 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,168,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,453 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Entegris by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,388,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,166 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,330,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,918,000 after acquiring an additional 589,776 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,390,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,522,000 after acquiring an additional 523,118 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,933,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Entegris by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,467,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after acquiring an additional 833,811 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

