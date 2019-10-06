Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Entercom Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Entercom Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.66.

NYSE:ETM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 1,006,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,969. The firm has a market cap of $456.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.32. Entercom Communications has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.57 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. Entercom Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Schmaeling purchased 55,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $200,990.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,726 shares of company stock valued at $248,613. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETM. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 48.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

