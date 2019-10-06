Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Entergy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.44.

ETR traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.77. 1,097,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.15. Entergy has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $118.86.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,358,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,156 shares of company stock worth $6,188,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,434,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,309,144,000 after purchasing an additional 227,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,569,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,957,000 after acquiring an additional 556,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,318,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

