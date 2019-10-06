EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $108.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered EOG Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.57.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. 2,479,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,972. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 131.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

