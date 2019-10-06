ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Get ePlus alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLUS. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

ePlus stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.66. 39,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $95.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.28.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. ePlus had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $381.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ePlus by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ePlus by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ePlus by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ePlus by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.