Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Santander upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, DNB Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,955. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equinor ASA by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 999,931 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 928,961 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,700,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

