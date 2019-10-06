Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.20.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

NYSE ELS traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $136.42. 227,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,114. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $90.90 and a one year high of $138.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 15th.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $248.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.31%.

In other news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 53.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $66,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.