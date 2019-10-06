Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Equus Total Return from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:EQS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 143.13, a current ratio of 143.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Equus Total Return has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equus Total Return had a net margin of 974.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 1,216,620 shares of Equus Total Return stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $2,068,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael T. Tokarz sold 608,310 shares of Equus Total Return stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,433,240 shares of company stock worth $4,087,843. Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equus Total Return stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.27% of Equus Total Return worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

