Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Era Group (NYSE:ERA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Era Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Era Group alerts:

Era Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 47,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Era Group has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Era Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Era Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Era Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Era Group by 354.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 21,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Era Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Era Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,134,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 272,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.