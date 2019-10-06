Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.84.

NYSE ESS traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.33. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $235.51 and a 12 month high of $331.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.05%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total transaction of $810,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,823.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,295,000 after acquiring an additional 420,856 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

