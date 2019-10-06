Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches One Day Volume of $360.63 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $525.12 million and $360.63 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00057128 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bibox, Gate.io and Coinroom.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.51 or 0.02165249 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 111.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 114,050,363 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, OKCoin International, Instant Bitex, OKEx, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Bithumb, ABCC, Bit-Z, YoBit, BTC Markets, Gate.io, Kraken, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Huobi, EXX, Gatehub, Coinut, ChaoEX, Ovis, Bitbns, Bittrex, Binance, CoinEx, Cryptomate, Coinbase Pro, BitForex, QBTC, Liquid, CoinExchange, LBank, Bitfinex, Exrates, Poloniex, Indodax, Koineks, CPDAX, Upbit, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinroom, RightBTC, Coinhub, HBUS, BTC-Alpha, Coinnest, FCoin, CoinTiger, Crex24, C2CX, Bibox, BigONE, Bitsane, C-CEX, Exmo, Coinone, CoinBene and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

