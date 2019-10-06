Ethereum Gold Project Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 138% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $265,891.00 and approximately $147.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 62.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,174,571,479 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

