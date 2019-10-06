Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Evertec in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a positive rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. 216,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,512. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.74. Evertec has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 403,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 137,975 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

