EveryCoin (EVY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. EveryCoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and $275,167.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00193301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.01012548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090420 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.