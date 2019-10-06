ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup cut ExlService from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.11. 92,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,954. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. ExlService has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $70.03. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ExlService by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

