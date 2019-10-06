Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXPO. DA Davidson began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 135,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Exponent has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In related news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $140,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,775.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Pye sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $210,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,271.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,773 shares of company stock worth $7,227,536 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Exponent by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,864,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 235,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

