Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its target price increased by Sidoti from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exponent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.36. 135,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,743. Exponent has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 75,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $5,306,737.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,691,819.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $140,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,399 shares in the company, valued at $658,775.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,773 shares of company stock worth $7,227,536. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 787.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.