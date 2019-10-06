Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.53.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $30,102,336.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,571,861.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $98,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,794.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,234,558 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 536,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.18. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $84.49 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

