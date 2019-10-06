Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.92.

Facebook stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,202,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,146,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.59. Facebook has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $511.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $10,732,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,304,056 shares of company stock worth $610,920,468. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $90,820,000. Landmark Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 22,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

