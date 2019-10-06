Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:FICO traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.95. 304,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.33. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $170.26 and a twelve month high of $373.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.67, for a total value of $360,881.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,990.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.92, for a total value of $5,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,884 shares of company stock worth $42,634,437. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

