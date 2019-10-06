Far Resources (CNSX:FAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Far Resources Ltd (CNSX:FAT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Far Resources (CNSX:FAT)

Far Resources Ltd., an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for lithium, silver, and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Zoro Lithium project located in the Snow Lake region of Manitoba.

